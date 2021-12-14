TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports it is likely enhanced protocols will be implemented on a league-wide basis for a period of time pending a final decision from a medical conference call involving NHL and NHLPA doctors.

We will have more in the 2nd intermission of the Leafs/Oilers game. Pending final decision from a medical conf call involving NHL and PA doctors, it’s likely enhanced protocols will be implemented on a League-wide basis for a period of time. Final details being worked out. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 15, 2021

Basically, it would be a return to last seasons protocols. May not be indefinite, but a response is required amid a spike in cases across the NHL. https://t.co/3vkBUPVrDy — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 15, 2021

Dreger tweets that final details are still being worked out, but we are likely to see a return to last season's protocols. He adds these may not be indefinite, but a response is required given the recent spike in cases.

The NHL had multiple players enter COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday and postponed all Calgary Flames games through Dec. 16. Calgary currently has nine players in COVID-19 protocol.

However, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday night on Insider Trading that a league-wide pause of the NHL season is not likely at this point in time. Click here for more information.