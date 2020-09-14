Free agent safety Eric Reid took to Twitter Monday to voice concern over the NFL’s “half-hearted” approach to social justice and accused the league of improperly using video of Colin Kaepernick kneeling to push an agenda that is “only PR for the current business climate.”

Reid also says NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has not called Kaepernick to apologize or reconcile despite admitting he was wrong for the quarterback’s prolonged exile from the league.

“What the NFL is doing is half-hearted at best. [Roger Goodell] has gotten comfortable saying he “was wrong” as if his mere acknowledgment reconciles his admitted wrongdoing. He hasn’t even called Colin to apologize, let alone reconcile, proving this is only PR for the current business climate. As such, Roger Goodell uses video of Colin courageously kneeling to legitimize their disingenuous PR while simultaneously perpetuating systemic oppression, that the video he’s using fights against, by continuing to rob Colin of his career. It’s diabolical,” Reid wrote over a two-tweet thread.

1/2 What the @NFL is doing is half-hearted at best. @nflcommish has gotten comfortable saying he “was wrong” as if his mere acknowledgement reconciles his admitted wrongdoing. He hasn’t even called Colin to apologize, let alone reconcile, proving this is only PR for the current — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) September 14, 2020

2/2 business climate. As such, Roger Goodell uses video of Colin courageously kneeling to legitimize their disingenuous PR while simultaneously perpetuating systemic oppression, that the video he’s using fights against, by continuing to rob Colin of his career. It’s diabolical. — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) September 14, 2020

“Well, the first thing I’d say is I wish we had listened earlier, Kap, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to,” Goodell said in August to former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho in a video series titled Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man. “We had invited him in several times to have the conversation, to have the dialogue. I wish we had the benefit of that. We never did.”

Goodell has also said in the same video that Kaepernick’s protest “was not about the flag.”

In June, not long after footage of George Floyd’s death while in police custody sparked protests around the world, Goodell and the NFL released a video apologizing to players for not doing a better job listening to concerns about systemic racism and inequality. He also said he would support and encourage an NFL team signing Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, the same year he began kneeling during the pre-game national anthem to protest systemic racism and police brutality. He has long since maintained desire to resume his NFL career and is now in his fourth season as a free agent.

The 32-year-old spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2016, helping them reach the Super Bowl as the team’s full-time starter in 2013.

Meanwhile, despite recording 130 combined tackles with four sacks with the Carolina Panthers, Reid does not have a spot on an NFL roster currently. Reid knelt alongside Kaepernick when they were teammates with the 49ers in 2016.

"While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league,” Kaepernick tweeted Sunday in response to a Deadspin article about Reid’s NFL absence.

While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league. https://t.co/KQXTaOCcnU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2020

Reid is a veteran of seven NFL seasons.