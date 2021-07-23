Unrestricted free agents Eric and Marc Staal each want to play next season according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Eric Staal and Marc Staal, both UFAs, each want to play next season. Believe there will be options on the market for both. Door isn't closed on Detroit, either for Marc, or on Montreal for Eric. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 23, 2021

Eric is coming off a 2020-21 season split between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens after a mid-season trade, scoring five goals and adding eight assists in 53 regular season games combined between the two teams. He had another two goals and six assists in 21 playoff games as the Habs advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals. He is coming off a two-year, $6.5 million deal he signed as a member of the Minnesota Wild in February of 2019.

Marc, 34, spent last season with the Red Wings after playing with the New York Rangers for the first 13 seasons of his career. He was dealt to the Motor City last September and is coming off a six-year, $34.2 million deal.

The younger of the two brothers by nearly two years, Marc had three goals and seven assists in 56 games last season.