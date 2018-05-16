The Edmonton Eskimos announced Wednesday national offensive lineman Simeon Rottier has retired.

Rottier had played for the Eskimos the past six seasons but only saw action in four games last year due to injury.

"Rehabbing and training over the past six months has brought me to a place where I am still not physically where I want to be to start the season, " Rottier said in a media release. "With the young talent that is coming up, I realize it’s time for me to take a step back. I will still continue training in case there is an opportunity in which I can contribute later this season.”

The 34-year-old Rottier played 70 games for the Eskimos and was named a CFL All-Star in 2014.

Rottier started his career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after the team selected him first overall in 2009.