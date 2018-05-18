The Edmonton Eskimos announced Friday international defensive end Da'Quan Bowers has retired after just one season with the club.

The 28-year-old Bowers played in 14 games for the Eskimos last season, finishing with 17 tackles, seven sacks, and one interception.

Prior to his time with the Eskimos, Bowers played five seasons with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the Bucs selected Bowers in the second round in the 2011 Draft, the Clemson product played in 53 games with 10 starts and racked up 46 tackles and seven sacks.