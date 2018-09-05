47m ago
Esks to put Walker on six-game injured list
TSN.ca Staff
Stamps still assessing injuries after 'battle' with Eskimos
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Edmonton Eskimos receiver Derel Walker, who sustained leg injury in the team's Labour Day loss to the Calgary Stampeders, will be placed on the six-game injured list, a source told TSN Radio 1260 Edmonton's Dustin Nielson.
The 24-year-old Walker injured his leg after it bent unnaturally as the result of being tackled by Stamps cornerback Tre Roberson on a second-quarter play.
Walker, who is in the midst of his fourth CFL campaign, has 875 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 51 receptions this season.