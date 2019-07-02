What a difference a short span of time makes.

In January of 2018, DeMarcus Cousins was averaging 25.2 points per game while sharing touches with Anthony Davis in New Orleans but largely because of an Achilles tear and a quad injury, he finds himself a free agent this summer without much of a market according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In fact, there might not even be a market at all.

"There is not a market for [DeMarcus Cousins]. And I think he thought -- he hoped -- some big market teams would strike out, have cap space, and he could get a one-year $12, $15, $18, $20 million deal. That's not happening. I don't even know if the mid-level exception he got in Golden State last year, I don't think that's there for him," Wojnarowski told Scott Van Pelt Monday on SportsCenter.

There were rumblings of the Boston Celtics possibly having interest in Cousins, but according to Yahoo's Keith Smith, an agreement between the two sides is unlikely at the moment. Boston would not be able to offer Cousins anything other than the veteran minimum and also agree to a two-year deal with veteran centre Enes Kanter on Monday.

Nothing I have heard suggests that this is happening. Boston can only offer him the veteran minimum and Cousins is probably going to see what happens with a few other teams before he'll even consider that route. https://t.co/GwFQ7rdWZY — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 2, 2019

After spending most of the season recovering from an Achilles injury, Cousins appeared in 30 games for the Warriors last season and averaged 16.3 points on 48 per cent shooting but scored just 7.6 points a night in eight playoffs games after suffering a quad injury in the first round.

Cousins is one of only a handful of big-name free agents still on the board after a meteoric start to free agency on Sunday. Outside of him and superstar Kawhi Leonard, the class is headlined by twins Marcus and Markieff Morris, sharpshooter Danny Green, forward JaMychel Green and point guard Rajon Rondo.