The espnW: Women + Sports Summit is going international for the first time, launching in Vancouver, British Columbia, June 8-10, 2020. The espnW Summit Vancouver will unite a powerful collection of business leaders, athletes, and influencers for in-depth discussions and inspiring programming, all built around the women + sports landscape in Canada.

“After a decade of success with The espnW: Women + Sports Summit, we’re truly excited to bring The Summit and its impact to Vancouver,” said Laura Gentile, ESPN senior vice president, marketing. “The espnW: Women + Sports Summit has become the leading forum for women in sports and the issues that impact us all. We’re proud to team up with TTG Canada, and continue the conversations needed to spark change around the globe.”

The espnW Summit Vancouver, hosted at The Westin Bayshore, will feature leading ESPN and TSN voices, an international roster of speakers, and an action-packed agenda with sports and wellness activities woven into the experience. Capitalizing on Vancouver’s beautiful, iconic surroundings, this retreat-style experience will provide attendees with an immersive opportunity to connect, engage, and drive change for women in sports.

Host partner TTG Canada will bring The Summit to life in collaboration with espnW. “There is no better time than the present to bring women and sport to the forefront of the discussion here in Canada,” added Andrea J. Shaw, Founder & Managing Partner of TTG Canada. “It has been our aspiration since our first day of operations to elevate the potential of sport, culture and community. We are so proud to partner with espnW to play an active and meaningful role accelerating the progress of women and sport in Canada. We believe Canada has the ability to become an international leader propelling the evolution of women and sport, and this Summit – like all of espnW’s Summit experiences – will aim to serve as a catalyst for action.”

The Summit will feature a proprietary consumer-based study from global marketing consultancy IMI International on the state of women’s participation in sport and the business landscape of women’s sport in North America and key international markets. The study will not only shine a light on key areas of opportunity in women’s sport, but derive actionable insights to support the evolution of women’s sport to better serve consumer demand.

The Summit is launching with key partners already signed on. Several marquee broadcast personalities from founding partner TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader and the country’s most-watched network, will lead Summit sessions. Sport Hosting Vancouver will help deliver an unmatched attendee experience and showcase Vancouver as a world class host. Victory Creative, an interactive agency for brands including Nike, NBA, MLSE, and Google, will elevate the digital experience and visual impact. And the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade has joined forces as a key marketing partner, driving awareness within the region.

Registration opens to the public Tuesday, November 26, 2019. To learn more and register for espnW Summit Vancouver, please visit espnwsummitvancouver.com.

About espnW

espnW is a global multiplatform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. espnW.com, the brand’s content home, offers total access to female athletes and the sports they play, takes fans inside the biggest events, and captures the biggest trends in sports life/style. espnW also provides a unique point of view on the sports stories that matter most to women and highlights the crossroads of sports and culture. Founded in July 2010, espnW’s content and voices live across digital, television, radio, films, events, educational platforms and social media.

About TTG Canada

TTG Canada represents a national family of strategic marketing agencies driving industry impact by harnessing meaningful moments and connecting consumers to the brands they love. For 10 years the firms have built campaigns, strategies and revenue models for national and international brands and properties including the Canadian Olympic Committee, International Olympic Committee, Live Nation, Whistler Blackcomb, Hudson’s Bay, TELUS, DHL, CIBC, HSBC Canada Sevens and many more. Learn more: TTG Partnerships | TORQUE Strategies

About TSN

TSN is Canada’s Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN Direct, TSN.ca, and TSN Radio stations across the country. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network’s deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, Canada Soccer, CONCACAF Gold Cup, MLB, Golf’s Majors, NASCAR, F1, Grand Slam Tennis, UFC, NCAA March Madness, and Skate Canada and Rugby Canada events. TSN comes from Bell Media, Canada’s premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca.

About Sport Hosting Vancouver

Sport Hosting Vancouver is a collaborative partnership between the City of Vancouver, Tourism Vancouver, the Vancouver Hotel Destination Association, PavCo, UBC and the PNE. Sport Hosting Vancouver works to attract, develop and support world-class sport events in Vancouver through great partnerships, enthusiastic guidance and an innovative approach. Learn more at sporthostingvancouver.com

About Victory Creative Group

Victory Creative Group, Inc. is a digital services and experience design agency headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Victory is known for creating efficient & clean creative experiences for global brands. Our team prides itself on ‘nailing the brief’​, driving seamless partnership & designing world-class creative that serves the needs our clients’​ consumers. Learn more: wearevictory.com

About IMI International

With offices in Toronto, Canada; Phoenix, United States; Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom, and work conducted in over 40 other countries, IMI International is uniquely positioned to help your brand, property or agency prosper in the evolving marketing landscape. For over 45 years, IMI International has served as a strategic partner to its clients, developing best practice principles based on over 40,000 evaluations and delivering insightful solutions that drive profit. Learn more: consultimi.com

About Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Since its inception in 1887, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade has been recognized as Pacific Canada’s leading business association, engaging members to impact public policy at all levels of government and to succeed and prosper in the global economy. With a Membership whose employees comprise one-third of B.C.’s workforce, we are the largest business association between Victoria and Toronto. We leverage this collective strength, facilitating networking opportunities, and providing professional development through four unique Signature Programs. In addition, we operate one of the largest events programs in the country, providing a platform for national and international thought leaders to enlighten B.C.’s business leaders. Learn more: boardoftrade.com