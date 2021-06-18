The first meeting at a major tournament in 25 years between England and Scotland was short on fireworks, but a dogged effort by the Tartan Army held England to a 0-0 draw in Group D action from Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The draw puts England on four points, still on course for the Round of 16, and kept Scotland's hopes of advancing alive.

It was the first time since England defeated Scotland 2-0 in the group stage of Euro 1996 that the two Home Nations played one another on the world stage.

England manager Gareth Southgate made two changes to the XI that beat Croatia 1-0 on Matchday 1, drawing Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Reece James into his backline in place of veterans Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker. But it was the offensive side that caused concern for the Three Lions with captain Harry Kane turning in a largely indifferent performance that ended in the 74th minute with the introduction of Marcus Rashford.

England's best chance came early in the first half when Manchester City defender John Stones' header from a corner crashed against the post as goalkeeper David Marshall stood still in the 11th.

From that point forward, it was Scotland who produced the better of the chances.

In the 30th minute, it was Scotland who came closest to breaking the deadlock. Andy Robertson, who was terrific all night, completed a smart run down the right side before sending a fine pass to Stephen O'Donnell, who sent a hard, bouncing shot through the legs of Shaw, forcing a diving save out of Jordan Pickford. O'Donnell would come close again in the 62nd when his cross to Lyndon Dykes was intercepted by Tyrone Mings and headed away. Only a minute later, Dykes looked to have scored only for James heading clear from the goal line.

England thought they might produce a winner with a wild scramble in the Scotland area just before stoppage, but nothing came of it.

The Three Lions conclude their group stage on Tuesday against the Czech Republic, who also sit on four point, again at Wembley.

Scotland take on Croatia, both on one point, at the same time at Hamden Park in Glasgow.