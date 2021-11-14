Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues has been fined $2,500 for a dangerous trip on Ottawa's Zach Sanford, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred during Ottawa's 6-3 victory over the Penguins at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night. He was not assessed a penalty on the play.

Rodrigues finished with two goals and one assist in 18:48 of ice time. Sanford had a goal in 15:46 of ice time.

The Senators will be back in action Sunday afternoon at home against the Calgary Flames.