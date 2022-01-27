Keith on potential Kane signing: 'Any time you add a player like that, you'd be excited'

Forward Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers have reached a verbal agreement on a one-year contract that will pay him close to $1 million for the remainder of the season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Sources Evander Kane and the Oilers have reached a verbal agreement. Contract still needs to be signed. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 27, 2022

Dreger tweets that the contract, which includes a full no-move clause, still needs to be signed. Kane will make his way to Edmonton either Thursday night or first thing Friday morning.

NHL clears Kane of allegations of CoVid protocol breach. Kane has an agreement with the Oilers that will pay him close to $1 mil for the remainder of the season. Full no move clause part of the deal. Kane will make his way to Edmonton either tonight or first thing tomorrow. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 27, 2022

This comes as the NHL announced Thursday evening that Kane would not face discipline for an alleged COVID-19 protocol breach while with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

"The National Hockey League announced today that it has concluded its investigation into the circumstances pursuant to which Evander Kane travelled cross-border during the Holiday Period. The report prepared in connection with the investigation, which was conducted by Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP, concluded that there was insufficient evidence to 'conclusively find that Mr. Kane knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results in connection with his international travel.' As a result, the League has determined not to pursue any additional League-imposed discipline against Kane at the current time," read the statement.

Kane's previous contract was terminated by the San Jose Sharks earlier this month while in the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million deal he signed in May of 2018.

The 30-year-old was disciplined earlier this season by the league for violating COVID protocols. The NHL suspended Kane in October for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. When that suspension ended, the Sharks placed Kane on waivers and sent him to the Barracuda. He appeared in five games with the team, scoring two goals and adding six assists.

The Vancouver native is a veteran of 12 NHL seasons split between the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise, Buffalo Sabres and Sharks. He has 264 goals and 242 assists in 769 regular-season games since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2009.

More to follow.