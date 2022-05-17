Evgeni Malkin denied a report he intends to Russia next season.

The 35-year-old impending free agent centre said on Monday he plans on staying in the NHL and hopes to remain with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Evgeni Malkin: "I read today, it’s a Russian newspaper, they say my hometown offered (a contract) to me. it’s not true. I want to stay here, I want to play in the NHL. Lots of news around right now, but I hope I stay here. I hope I retire here." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 17, 2022

Malkin spent three seasons with his hometown Metallurg Magnitogorsk before coming to the NHL and again played with the Kontinental Hockey League team during the 2012-2013 NHL lockout.

"I read today, it's a Russian newspaper, they say my hometown [team] offered [a deal] to me," Malkin said at the team's end-of-season availability on Tuesday. "It's not true. I want to stay here, I want to play in the NHL. Lots of news around right now, but I hope I stay here. I hope I retire here."

While Malkin said that he didn't believe money would be an issue in a new deal, he is interested in a multiyear deal.

Evgeni Malkin: "I believe I am still a good player and I believe good players sign good contracts. I hope we sign a good deal. I only can say right now I want to play like 3 or 4 years. Money is not a big deal, but I have family, I have parents, I want a good future for them." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 17, 2022

"I believe I am still a good player and I believe good players sign good contracts," Malkin said. "I hope we sign a good deal. I only can right now I want to play like three or four [more] years. Money is not a big deal, but I have family, I have parents, I want a good future for them."

A seven-time All-Star, Malkin has played the entirety of his 16-year career with the Penguins since being taken with the second overall pick of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.

This past season, Malkin appeared in only 41 games due to injury, scoring 20 goals and adding 22 assists. He had three goals and three assists in the Penguins' seven-game series loss to the New York Rangers.

The winner of the 2012 Hart Trophy as the player most valuable to his team, Malkin has won three Stanley Cups in his time with the Penguins, including in 2009 when he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

For his career, Malkin has 444 goals and 702 assists in 981 games played.