Three weeks after suffering a lower-body injury, star forward Evgeni Malkin returned to Pittsburgh Penguins practice on Monday wearing a red non-contact jersey, according to multiple reports.

Malkin missed 10 games after suffering an injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Penguins' second game of the season. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said at the time Malkin would be out "longer term."

The 33-year-old Malkin has one goal on the season and had 21 goals and 72 points in 68 games for the Penguins last year.

Pittsburgh is 7-5-0 in 12 games so far this season.