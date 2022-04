Malkin suspended four games for cross-check on Borowiecki

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki.

The NHL's department of player safety announced the suspension Monday night following a hearing with Malkin for the cross-check.

The 35-year-old Malkin received a four-minute penalty for high-sticking Borowiecki during Pittsburgh's 3-2 overtime win on Sunday. Borowiecki and Malkin traded slashes before Malkin caught the Predators defenceman in the face with a cross-check.