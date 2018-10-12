The New York Giants fired Ben McAdoo last season after a 2-10 start to the season in just his second year as head coach.

McAdoo led the Giants to an 11-5 record in his first season with the team, but took the fall less than a year later for an offence that ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored.

With Thursday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropping the Giants to 1-5 this season under new head coach Pat Shurmur, a former Giants quarterback rushed to McAdoo's defence.

"Y’all owe my boy Mac an apology!!" now-Los Angeles Charger Geno Smith tweeted Friday morning.

Smith served as the Giants backup last season and started the team's first game after McAdoo was fired - a 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

The Giants recent struggles have largely been pinned on quarterback Eli Manning, who has thrown six touchdowns to four interceptions this season.