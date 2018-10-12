1h ago
Ex-Giants QB Smith: McAdoo owed apology
TSN.ca Staff
Riddick: No young QB could succeed behind Giants line
The New York Giants fired Ben McAdoo last season after a 2-10 start to the season in just his second year as head coach.
McAdoo led the Giants to an 11-5 record in his first season with the team, but took the fall less than a year later for an offence that ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored.
With Thursday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropping the Giants to 1-5 this season under new head coach Pat Shurmur, a former Giants quarterback rushed to McAdoo's defence.
"Y’all owe my boy Mac an apology!!" now-Los Angeles Charger Geno Smith tweeted Friday morning.
Smith served as the Giants backup last season and started the team's first game after McAdoo was fired - a 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders.
The Giants recent struggles have largely been pinned on quarterback Eli Manning, who has thrown six touchdowns to four interceptions this season.