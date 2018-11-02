Former Los Angeles Kings defenceman Slava Voynov has applied for reinstatement, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed Thursday.

"We’re in process of an intense factual investigation. I’m not in a position to give timeline. When investigation is done, (the) commissioner will deal with his application for reinstatement," Daly said, per Dennis Bernstein of Sirius XM.

Voynov, 28, had his contract terminated by the Kings in the fall of 2014 when he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour charge of corporal injury to his spouse stemming from an arrest on domestic violence charges after an incident with his wife. Following two months in prison, Voynov returned to his native Russia voluntarily rather than face a potential deportation hearing with United States Immigration.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Thursday that if Voynov is reinstated, he will still face a suspension upon his return to the league.

"Bill Daly commenting makes it relevant today. What we know is that the NHL is heavily involved in the fact-checking and investigating of the case," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "There’s no timeline as to when the league is going to conclude the investigation nor is there a timeline as to when Commissioner Gary Bettman will determine the length of discipline, other than the expectation is it will be extreme."

One team who apparently won't be pursuing Voynov at any time, is the Arizona Coyotes. Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports the Coyotes have "no interest" in Voynov.

Since his return to Russia, Voynov has spent the last three seasons with Kontinental Hockey League club SKA St. Petersburg and represented the Olympic Athletes from Russia at February's Pyeongchang Olympics, winning a gold medal. He has not played this season.

He appeared in 190 games over four seasons with the Kings, scoring 18 goals and adding 63 assists. Voynov was a member of the Kings' Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2012 and 2014.