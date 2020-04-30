Ex-NHLer Laraque says he has COVID-19

Long time NHL veteran Georges Laraque announced on Twitter Thursday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bon je ne suis pas invincible, je viens tout juste d’être diagnostiqué avec le Covid, pas la meilleure nouvelle étant donné que je suis asthmatique, ca va aller! I guess I’m not invincible, just got diagnosed with Covid, since I’m asthmatic, not the best news, will fight it off! pic.twitter.com/KIgo8Ra0sT — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) April 30, 2020

"I guess I'm not invincible, just got diagnosed with Covid, since I'm asthmatic, not the best news, will fight it off," he wrote on Twitter.

"Keep fighting my friend, thinking of you and a full recovery!" responded Canadian National Women's Team member Sarah Nurse.

Keep fighting my friend, thinking of you and a full recovery! 🙏🏽 — Sarah Nurse (@nursey16) April 30, 2020

Laraque is a veteran of 12 NHL seasons mostly spent with the Edmonton Oilers. The 43-year-old also spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens and Coyotes franchise.

In 695 career NHL regular season games, he tallied 53 goals and 100 assists.