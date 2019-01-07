Linebacker Alex Singleton, who was released by the Calgary Stampeders on Monday to pursue NFL opportunities, will sign this week with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Singleton was slated to become a CFL free agent next month.

The 25-year-old Singleton also had a tryout with the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 11, according to a report from Howard Balzer of Sports Xchange.

Singleton finished with 123 tackles for the Stampeders last season in helping the team win the 106th Grey Cup. He was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2017.

Prior to his three years with the Stampeders, Singleton spent time in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.

