CFLers to sign in the NFL Tracker

TSN.ca tracks all the CFL players to sign with NFL teams this off-season.

Tevaughn Campbell

Defensive Back (Montreal Alouettes) signs with New York Jets

Tevaughn Campbell signed with the New York Jets. It marks the third time he'll try to catch on with an NFL team. - Canadian Press More

Jake Ceresna

Defensive lineman (Edmonton Eskimos) signs with New York Giants

Former Edmonton Eskimos defensive tackle Jake Ceresna has signed a futures deal with the New York Giants. More

Ty Long

Kicker/Punter (BC Lions) signs with Los Angeles Chargers

The BC Lions have released placekicker and punter Ty Long so that he can sign a futures deal with the Chargers. More

Mercy Maston

Defensive back (Edmonton Eskimos) signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Hours after being released by the Edmonton Eskimos to pursue the NFL, Mercy Maston has signed with the Eagles. More

Marken Michel

Wide receiver (Calgary Stampeders) signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Marken Michel agreed to terms on a futures contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. More

Diontae Spencer

Wide receiver (Ottawa Redblacks) signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer has signed a reserve/future contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. More

Jameer Thurman

Linebacker (Calgary Stampeders) signs with Chicago Bears

Jameer Thurman announced on Twitter he is signing with the Chicago Bears. More

James Vaughters

Defensive lineman (Calgary Stampeders) signs with Chicago Bears

James Vaughters agreed to a futures deal with the Chicago Bears according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. More

Duke Williams

Wide receiver (Edmonton Eskimos) signs with Buffalo Bills

The CFL's leading receiver last season Duke Williams has signed with the Buffalo Bills. More