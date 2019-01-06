TSN.ca tracks all the CFL players to sign with NFL teams this off-season.

Tevaughn Campbell

Embedded ImageDefensive Back (Montreal Alouettes) signs with New York Jets

Tevaughn Campbell signed with the New York Jets. It marks the third time he'll try to catch on with an NFL team. - Canadian Press More

 

Jake Ceresna

Embedded ImageDefensive lineman (Edmonton Eskimos) signs with New York Giants

Former Edmonton Eskimos defensive tackle Jake Ceresna has signed a futures deal with the New York Giants. More

 

Ty Long

Embedded ImageKicker/Punter (BC Lions) signs with Los Angeles Chargers

The BC Lions have released placekicker and punter Ty Long so that he can sign a futures deal with the Chargers. More

 

Mercy Maston

Embedded ImageDefensive back (Edmonton Eskimos) signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Hours after being released by the Edmonton Eskimos to pursue the NFL, Mercy Maston has signed with the Eagles. More

 

Marken Michel

Embedded ImageWide receiver (Calgary Stampeders) signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Marken Michel agreed to terms on a futures contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. More

 

Diontae Spencer

Embedded ImageWide receiver (Ottawa Redblacks) signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer has signed a reserve/future contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. More

 

Jameer Thurman

Embedded ImageLinebacker (Calgary Stampeders) signs with Chicago Bears

Jameer Thurman announced on Twitter he is signing with the Chicago Bears. More

 

James Vaughters

Embedded ImageDefensive lineman (Calgary Stampeders) signs with Chicago Bears

James Vaughters agreed to a futures deal with the Chicago Bears according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. More

 

Duke Williams

Embedded ImageWide receiver (Edmonton Eskimos) signs with Buffalo Bills

The CFL's leading receiver last season Duke Williams has signed with the Buffalo Bills. More