1h ago
CFLers to sign in the NFL Tracker
TSN.ca Staff
TSN.ca tracks all the CFL players to sign with NFL teams this off-season.
Tevaughn Campbell
Defensive Back (Montreal Alouettes) signs with New York Jets
Tevaughn Campbell signed with the New York Jets. It marks the third time he'll try to catch on with an NFL team. - Canadian Press More
Jake Ceresna
Defensive lineman (Edmonton Eskimos) signs with New York Giants
Former Edmonton Eskimos defensive tackle Jake Ceresna has signed a futures deal with the New York Giants. More
Ty Long
Kicker/Punter (BC Lions) signs with Los Angeles Chargers
The BC Lions have released placekicker and punter Ty Long so that he can sign a futures deal with the Chargers. More
Mercy Maston
Defensive back (Edmonton Eskimos) signs with Philadelphia Eagles
Hours after being released by the Edmonton Eskimos to pursue the NFL, Mercy Maston has signed with the Eagles. More
Marken Michel
Wide receiver (Calgary Stampeders) signs with Philadelphia Eagles
Marken Michel agreed to terms on a futures contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. More
Diontae Spencer
Wide receiver (Ottawa Redblacks) signs with Pittsburgh Steelers
Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer has signed a reserve/future contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. More
Jameer Thurman
Linebacker (Calgary Stampeders) signs with Chicago Bears
Jameer Thurman announced on Twitter he is signing with the Chicago Bears. More
James Vaughters
Defensive lineman (Calgary Stampeders) signs with Chicago Bears
James Vaughters agreed to a futures deal with the Chicago Bears according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. More
Duke Williams
Wide receiver (Edmonton Eskimos) signs with Buffalo Bills
The CFL's leading receiver last season Duke Williams has signed with the Buffalo Bills. More