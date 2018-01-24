Minnesota Twins left-hander Glen Perkins has called it a career.

Perkins spent his entire 12-year career with the Twins and was an All-Star for three consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2015. Since taking over the closer role in 2012, Perkins has 120 saves.

"Let me address the elephant in the room. I won't be playing baseball anymore. I'll spend my time brewing beer, smoking meat, woodworking and hanging with my family. Or, the same things I have been doing, just without the baseball part," he tweeted.

His career was derailed by a torn labrum he suffered in 2016. He returned to action last August but struggled in eight games, posting a 9.53 ERA over eight appearances.