1h ago
Ex-Twins closer Perkins retires
TSN.ca Staff
Granderson excited for opportunity with Jays, feels Toronto can be contender
Minnesota Twins left-hander Glen Perkins has called it a career.
Perkins spent his entire 12-year career with the Twins and was an All-Star for three consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2015. Since taking over the closer role in 2012, Perkins has 120 saves.
"Let me address the elephant in the room. I won't be playing baseball anymore. I'll spend my time brewing beer, smoking meat, woodworking and hanging with my family. Or, the same things I have been doing, just without the baseball part," he tweeted.
His career was derailed by a torn labrum he suffered in 2016. He returned to action last August but struggled in eight games, posting a 9.53 ERA over eight appearances.