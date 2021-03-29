There will be no extension with the Chicago Cubs signed by Anthony Rizzo before Opening Day...or at least he doesn't think there will be one.

Anthony Rizzo confirms that contract talks with the Cubs have stalled to the point where there will likely be no pre-Opening Day extension, increasing the odds that he will play out the final season of his deal and test the free-agent market. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) March 29, 2021

The three-time All-Star first baseman told reporters on Monday that talks on a new deal have stalled with the 31-year-old Rizzo out of contract at season's end.

A native of Parkland, FL, Rizzo is entering into the final year of a seven-year, $41 million deal signed ahead of the 2015 season.

Rizzo heads into his 10th season with the team after coming over from the San Diego Padres in a trade for pitcher Andrew Cashner in 2012.

With the Cubs, Rizzo has driven in 100 runs batted in or more on four occasions and hit at least 30 home runs in a season four times. Rizzo was a key component of the team's 2016 World Series triumph that ended 108 years of futility.

In the shortened 2020 season, Rizzo batted .222 with 11 HR, 24 RBI and an OPS of .755 over 58 games.

The Cubs are set to open their 2021 campaign on Thursday when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.