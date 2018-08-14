Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is leaving Formula One at the end of the season and potentially moving to IndyCar in the United States.

McLaren Racing says Alonso will not return to F1 next year for an 18th season. It comes during lengthy speculation that McLaren will enter IndyCar with Alonso as one of its drivers.

Alonso ran the Indianapolis 500 a year ago and was in position to win the race until his engine failed.

Alonso has 32 career F1 wins, 22 poles and 97 podiums. He won two world titles and was runner-up three times.

Alonso did not address his future beyond saying in a statement he will explore new adventures.

"After 17 wonderful years in this amazing sport it's time for me to make a change and move on," he said.

"I made this decision some months ago and it was a firm one. There are still several grands prix to go this season, and I will take part in them with more commitment and passion than ever," he added.

"Let's see what the future brings; new exciting challenges are around the corner. I'm having one of the happiest times ever in my life but I need to go on exploring new adventures."