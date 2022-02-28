The fun and games of the fantasy regular season will soon be replaced by the tense and sometimes excruciating playoffs.

Depending on your league, this will either happen next week or two weeks from now. If your league(s) resemble mine in any way, everything is still to play for.

With that being said, here are some players to help make the most of your crucial week.

SG/SF Tre Mann, Thunder (7.6 per cent rostered)

Mann has taken the opportunity to showcase his abilities due to the absence of Lu Dort, who's out with a shoulder injury. Mann's line against Indy last Friday demonstrates his potential: 25 points to go along with three triples, five assists and two steals. Josh Giddey is also dealing with hip soreness, and realistically the tank is rolling in Oklahoma City. The Thunder used a first-round pick on Mann, and it makes all the sense in the world for them to give him burn the rest of the way.

SF/PF Jae Crowder, Suns (15.0 per cent)

The Suns are naturally attempting to fill the void of the injured Chris Paul, and early signs are pointing to Crowder as one who's benefiting. In three games since the All-Star break, he's averaging 15.0 points on 56 per cent shooting, 2.7 triples, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 assists. Looking past this week, the Suns have four games each of the next two, so he's a nice option for the playoffs.

SG Bruce Brown, Nets (4.5 per cent)

Brooklyn's potential lineups are so uncertain at this point, and no one knows exactly how the rotation is going to look with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all available. However, Brown's versatility may see him continue to be an option for head coach Steve Nash. Over the last two weeks, Brown is offering six rebounds, nearly four assists and just under a couple steals per game, while shooting 50 per cent and turning it over less than once per game.

PG/SG De'Anthony Melton, Grizzlies (11.0 per cent)

Melton is productive in whatever number of minutes he plays, and he's a top-100 player over the past month: 10.6 points, 2.0 triples, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game is nothing to sneeze at, and Melton is a solid complementary player who can do a bit of everything.

C Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks (4.1 per cent)

He's been mentioned a couple times in this column, and Okongwu continues to contribute in limited minutes. It's clear the Hawks value him as a big piece going forward, but the presence of Clint Capela puts a cap on his playing time. Even still, he's been a top 80 player over the past two weeks, averaging 11.3 points on 90 per cent shooting and 1.5 blocks. He's armed with a four-game next week, and if anything were to happen to Capela, Okongwu could surge.