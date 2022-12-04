The Buffalo Bills opened Week 13 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

It was the first of six games this week in which both teams enter with a winning record.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, that’s the most match-ups between winning teams in a single week over the last three seasons.

In addition to the showdowns between team with winning records, we also get several notable revenge spots this week.

For the TSN EDGE staff, we’ll be looking to deliver again with some winners for Sunday’s action.

Here are our best bets for Week 13 in the NFL.

Domenic Padula: Miami Dolphins +4 at San Francisco 49ers

If you did a double-take at this pick, I don’t blame you.

The Miami Dolphins gave me one of the worst beats I’ve had all season last week when I took their team total over 30.5 points and they proceeded to score 30 points in the first half and zero the rest of the way against the lowly Houston Texans.

At the same time, the San Francisco 49ers haven’t allowed a single point in the second half since their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 7.

San Francisco has held the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints off the board in the second half of their past four contests.

Still, the 49ers allowed 14 and 16 points to the Rams and the Chargers, and I think this will be their toughest test since they gave up 44 points in the loss to Kansas City.

Miami has scored 30+ points in four straight games and has hit 21+ in six of the eight games in which Tua Tagovailoa has played at least 50 per cent of the snaps.

I’m very intrigued to see whether the familiarity helps former 49ers’ assistant and current Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel or his former team more in this game.

I think McDaniel will have a few wrinkles drawn up specifically for this game.

With Elijah Mitchell out and Christian McCaffrey banged up, San Francisco might need to rely a little more on Jimmy Garoppolo in this one.

I’ll take the points with a Miami team that I think a lot of people are still sleeping on right now and hope that the Dolphins can redeem themselves by covering on Sunday and help me put last week’s ridiculously bad beat behind me.

Chris Amberley: Tennessee Titans +4.5

The Titans are the last team the Eagles want to face. Tennessee excels at rushing the ball and stopping the run, which neutralizes Philadelphia’s biggest strength (rushing) and exposes their biggest weakness (run defence).

The Packers just laid out the blue print for how not to defend Jalen Hurts and Co. Mike Vrabel is a smart enough coach to watch that tape and devise a game plan that won’t let the Philly run all over them.

Speaking of Vrabel, his team’s have been exceptional at covering spreads since he took over head coaching duties. The Titans are 41-34-1 ATS since 2018, and 24-14 as underdogs. They’re 8-3 against the spread this season, tied for the best mark in the league, and 4-1 when catching points.

This line opened 1.5 points higher, but there’s still plenty of value on the Titans at +4.5. Vrabel led teams are 15-4 ATS as an underdog of at least 4 points, winning outright 13 times.

Finally, don’t discount the strength of the AFC conference. Six of the top-nine teams per DVOA are from the AFC, and underdogs from that conference are 14-7 ATS versus NFC favorites this year.

Evan Render: Nick Chubb over 90.5 rushing yards

8-4 on the season with my best bet. Let’s get win number 9.

I’m going to keep this short and sweet, because this seems like one of those plays that doesn’t need too much convincing.

Cleveland at Houston features the number one rushing attack in the NFL against the number 32 ranked rush defence. It’s the best possible scenario for - at least in my opinion - the best running back in Football.

Chubb is averaging over 94 yards per game through 11 games this season, so we really just need an average game at minimum in order to cash here.

Lastly, there’s the potential for some serious conservative scheming from the Browns here considering Deshaun Watson hasn’t played an NFL regular season game in over 700 days. They may very well just hand the ball off to Chubb and get out of town with the win as seven point favourites over what is arguably the worst team in the NFL.

Nick Chubb over 90.5 rushing yards is the play.

Eric Cohen: Chargers vs Raiders over 49.5 points

It’s a rematch of the most talked about regular season game from last year when the Raiders beat the Chargers 35-32 in overtime to make the playoffs and eliminate the Chargers from making the post-season. That game was obviously very high scoring and I am expecting the same thing this week.

The Raiders have certainly been enjoying overtime the last few weeks beating Denver and Seattle with walk off touchdowns by Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. Those 2 offensive studs are flat out dominating right now and the Chargers have struggled mightily against the run all season.

Jacobs is coming off a 303 total yard performance!! He has been dealing with a strained calf but has been practicing late in the week. Adams went off for 141 receiving yards in his Raiders debut against the Chargers Week 1. He had 3 straight games with well over 100 receiving yards until the Seahawks held him to 74 last week. Bottom line, if Jacobs and Adams are close to 100%, the Chargers aren’t going to be able slow them down.

I fully expect Justin Herbert to be able to keep up with the Carr, Adams, Jacobs trio. Geno Smith threw for 328 yards against the Raiders defence last week. The Raiders pass defence ranks 26th in the NFL overall. Herbert threw for 383 yards in Vegas last season. Despite dealing with a rib injury for most of the season, Herbert and the Chargers rank 6th in the NFL in passing offence.

This game has shootout written all over it and I fully expect this game to be able to reach at least 50 points!!!

Connor Ford: Trevor Lawrence Over 247.5 Passing Yards

Trevor Lawrence has finally arrived.

The number one overall pick in last years draft looked every bit the part in week 12, delivering plenty of impressive throws in a wild comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens.

This week, I like the matchup against the Detroit Lions for obvious reasons. News flash - they’re not that great on defence. They allow the fifth-most passing yards per game (271.7) and the third-highest yards per attempt (7.9).

After digging even deeper, it looks like there may be an opportunity for some big plays in the passing game, something that’s been lacking from the Jaguars offence.

Lawrence gets the ball out in 2.1 seconds on average, which is tied for first among quarterbacks. He ranks just 13th in completions of 20+ yards. This is largely due to his below-average offensive line, which ranks 29th in Pass Block Win Rate, per ESPN.

Luckily for Lawrence, the Lions rank dead last in Pass Rush Win Rate. They have just 20 sacks as a team on the season. This should allow him more time in the pocket to let downfield plays develop.

Seven of the 11 starting quarterbacks that have faced the Lions have gone over Lawrence’s passing yards prop. The oddsmakers at FanDuel seem to think there’s potential for a shootout - the game total of 51.5 is the second highest on the week 13 slate.

I like Lawrence to continue on this upward trajectory and go over his passing total as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Luke Bellus: Mike White 300+ Passing Yards +225

I gave this out as a pick in my weekly column Now We Go, and I'm riding it as my best bet.

The Vikings have been touched through the air recently I like Mike White and this newly found high-octane offence to strike in the passing game on Sunday.

White has thrown for at least 300 yards in two of his four career NFL starts.

Let's keep that rolling and cash a nice alt passing line.