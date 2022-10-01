Anybody who has bet on the NFL for long enough understands that sometimes you’re going to win, sometimes you’re going to lose, and no matter what happens you should always act accordingly.

So far this season, the TSN EDGE staff has won a lot more than we’ve lost with our FanDuel Best Bets.

Still, it’s only Week 4 and we have a long season ahead of us.

The six of us have gone a combined 10-2 with our FanDuel Best Bets over the past two weeks to improve to 14-4 this season.

Can we stay hot this week?

Here are our FanDuel Best Bets for Week 4 in the NFL.

Domenic Padula: Chris Olave over 59.5 receiving yards

If you tailed me with last week’s FanDuel Best Bet, then you cashed when Olave went over 39.5 receiving yards.

He recorded nine catches for 147 yards on 13 targets.

For as impressive as his performance was, the reality is that he actually left a ton of yards on the table on a couple of missed opportunities on deep shots.

Olave leads the NFL with 178 air yards per game, which is 53 more than Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews for the most in the NFL.

While his receiving yards prop is 20 yards higher this week, it’s still 87.5 yards shorter than what he finished last week, and that was with Michael Thomas in the lineup for New Orleans.

Thomas won’t play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Jameis Winston is also considered unlikely to play for New Orleans.

While Andy Dalton hasn’t been great, he did throw for 317+ yards in two of his last four NFL starts, and he’s more than capable of getting the football to Olave against a Minnesota defence that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL this season.

I like Olave to go over 59.5 receiving yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Week 4.

Eric “The Big E” Cohen: Josh Allen over 286.5 passing yards

Sometimes when something looks too good to be true, you need to tread lightly. The Josh Allen over passing yards numbers looks incredibly too low.

When you look at the numbers, everything looks promising for Allen to have another huge passing day. The MVP favourite has thrown for 1,014 yards in three games. That is 338 passing yards per game.

The Ravens defence has given up over 366 yards per game through the air so far this season to Joe Flacco, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. Baltimore is playing with 3rd and 4th string corner backs and going to be facing a quarterback in a foul mood after letting one slip away in Miami.

I am sure Ken Dorsey doesn’t want Allen throwing the ball 63 times like he did in the blistering heat last week but Baltimore should be able to keep this game close which means Allen will be throwing the ball in the 2nd half unlike Week 2’s blowout win against Tennessee.

You don’t often see a passing total in the 300’s but this game certainly warrants it. We are getting a low number and I will look to capitalize and improve to 4-0 on my best bets!!

Chris Amberley: Dallas Cowboys -3

I’m not here to tell you that the Cowboys are a good football team. In fact, fading Mike McCarthy is one of my favorite past times. However, they are a major mismatch for the Commanders this week.

Washington is fresh off a game versus the Eagles where it took them until the final two minutes to score. Philly’s pass rush sacked Carson Wentz nine times, and pressured him on 23 of his 56 drop backs.

The Eagles defensive line is strong, but it pales in comparison to Dallas’. The Cowboys rank second in the NFL in total pressures, and third in pressure percentage.

Wentz’s completion percentage drops 17% when under pressure compared to in a clean pocket, while his passing grade dips from 74.0 when clean, to 44.1 when under duress per Pro Football Focus.

On the other side of the ball, no one is going to confuse Cooper Rush with Dak Prescott, but his matchup against the Commanders defence is rather favourable.

Washington has allowed the fifth most points and the sixth most total yards in the NFL. They rank bottom-10 in pass rush and run defence per PFF, which should set Rush and Cowboys up for success.

Evan Render: Raiders ML -142

A win to save the season.

That’s the way I’m looking at it from a Las Vegas standpoint as I try to move to 4-0 on my best bets.

I think this line screams take Denver - a team that hasn’t looked nearly good enough through three weeks to be considered a serious threat in the AFC. They’ve still managed to win two games, albeit both at home. But they’ve found ways to win. That’s why I think it’s time for a letdown. This is a team that I’m seriously worried about when they play on the road, and extremely confident in when they play at Mile High.

This one at Las Vegas is no different.

I’ve seen glimpses of the Raiders offensively that look like a team ready to go on a little run, but it’s been too little too late in all these games, hence the winless record.

That stops this weekend. I think Denver and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett are going to have tons of trouble with the rabid crowd noise at Allegiant Stadium, just like we saw week 1 in Seattle. Russell Wilson still needs a few weeks to get this Offense where they need to go, so I just don’t envision it happening this week on the road against the Raiders, a game the franchise hasn’t won since 2015.

Vegas also went into Denver and beat the Broncos handily 34-24 last season, so Derek Carr and company have some recent history of carving up this defence which is essentially the same unit this time around.

All the metrics point to Denver this week, and I tend to follow the numbers – but this one is mostly a gut play. With a trip to Kansas City looming in week 5 for Las Vegas, this is the definition of a must-win, or they’ll be facing a 0-5 start, and the fat lady will start singing for the 2022-2023 Raiders.

Give me the desperate team at home trying to save its season. Raiders money line is the play.

Connor Ford: Stefon Diggs Over 84.5 Receiving Yards

Stefon Diggs is set up to have a monster game against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. Let me tell you why.

We all know Diggs is one of the most elite receivers in the league. He’s currently second in the NFL averaging 114.7 receiving yards per game. Among receivers with at least 30 targets this season, this is where Diggs ranks:

6th in Air Yards (320)

7th in YAC (93)

7th in ADOT (9.41)

4th in Yards per Route Run (2.89)

Volume. Downfield targets. Efficiency. Diggs has it all.

This Buffalo Bills offense still leans heavily into the passing game. According to Establish The Run, their 14.1% PROE (pass rate over expectation) leads the NFL, while their 70.9% pass rate ranks fourth. They aired it out 63 times against the Dolphins last week. Everything runs through Josh Allen.

The matchup is juicy. The Ravens secondary has struggled mightily to start the season, allowing 353.3 passing yards per game, which leads the NFL by far. FanDuel has the total for this game at 51, the highest in week four.

On top of that, Gabe Davis re-aggravated an ankle injury at practice this week and is questionable for Sunday. Even if he does suit up, he probably won’t see a full complement of snaps, which should open up plenty more targets for Diggs.

Give me the over on Diggs receiving yards as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Luke Bellus: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Under 45.5 Points

I wrote about this game in Now We Go, so check that out for the full breakdown.

But here's my logic.

The Chiefs offence has scored just three touchdowns in their last six quarters, all of them came off of turnovers.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has yet to score more than 20 points in a game this season.

Primetime games are 8-3 to the under to start to the season, and I like that trend to continue Sunday night.