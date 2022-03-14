The end of the NHL fantasy regular season is fast approaching, and depending on your league settings, the playoffs could begin in just two weeks’ time.

For managers currently in the fight for a postseason spot, we’re in must-win territory.

At this stage of the season, it’s important to make each roster move count. Gaining the slightest edge in man games over your opponent could mean the difference between a potential championship run and the end of your season.

For that reason, let’s look at the best and worst schedules to close out the fantasy regular season, beginning with a few standouts over the next two weeks.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders will play eight games over the next 14 days, the only team to do so. They’ve played the least number of games to this point, so we can expect a busy schedule the rest of the way.

Anders Lee has struggled for most of the year, but he’s red-hot of late with seven goals over the past four games. He should be rostered across the board during this stretch.

Check to see if Brock Nelson or Jean-Gabriel Pageau are available as well. Both players are on impressive streaks of their own.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators’ schedule looks great. They’re part of a handful of teams to play seven games over the next two weeks, but they’re the only team to play three of their next four games on NHL off nights, giving us a better opportunity to fit them into our lineups.

They also play the Coyotes, Blue Jackets, Flyers and Canadiens this week. All four teams are in the bottom 10 in goals allowed per game this season.

Connor Brown is available in close to 80 per cent of leagues and has eight points over his past nine games with a healthy number of shots. He’s worth a pickup where available.

Seattle Kraken

On the flip side, the Seattle Kraken play a league-low four games over the next two weeks.

The Kraken’s lineup isn’t exactly littered with top fantasy options, but they still have a pair of players rostered in over 50 per cent of ESPN leagues in Mark Giordano and Jordan Eberle.

With just four games scheduled over a crucial two-week stretch, they should be dropped in even the deepest of leagues, along with the rest of the team.

Top streamers and waiver wire adds

W: Jakub Vrana, Detroit Red Wings (26 per cent rostered, up 8 per cent)

Jakub Vrana finally made his season debut last Tuesday and picked up right where he left off at the end of last season. Vrana scored a goal in his debut and followed that up with a two-goal game on Thursday. Vrana had eight goals in just 11 games after last year’s trade to Detroit and now has 11 goals in just 14 games with the club. He could be a league winner down the stretch and he’s still available in close to 75 per cent of leagues.

W: Anthony Beauvillier, New York Islanders (10 per cent rostered)

Anthony Beauvillier has seven assists over his last four games. He’s playing on the Islanders’ red-hot top line alongside Anders Lee and Brock Nelson, with the trio combining for 18 points over their past four. Beauvillier is also locked onto the top power-play unit. He’s been underwhelming for the most part this season which is why he’s available in 90 per cent of leagues, but with the recent hot streak and the busy schedule down the stretch, he’s worth a look for those in need.

W: Tanner Pearson, Vancouver Canucks (28 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

The Canucks have a very favourable Week 21 schedule and Tanner Pearson could benefit. He has nine points over his last nine games playing on the top line with J.T. Miller and Conor Garland. He’s currently on the second power play unit. Pearson had a bad year last season with just 18 points in 51 games, but he’s proven to be productive in the past. He had 45 points in 69 games the previous year, a respectable 53-point pace. He’s hot right now, and the Canucks have a great schedule, so I’d look to take advantage.

C, W: Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (50 per cent rostered)

Tim Stutzle has been streaky this season, which has kept his roster percentage relatively low in the fantasy world. He’s on a heater right now though. The second-year forward has five goals, six assists over his last 13 games, with five points coming on the power play. He’s been especially productive over the past week with seven points in just five games. He’s also a huge plus in leagues that count hits. The Senators have a very favourable four-game schedule in Week 21. Stutzle should be owned in more than 50 per cent of leagues.