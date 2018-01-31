Mike Fisher is returning to the Nashville Predators.

The Predators announced Wednesday Fisher will come out of retirement and play for the team. The goal is for Fisher to sign a contract with the Predators before the Feb. 26 trade deadline. He skated on his own Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena as he works to get into playing shape.

The 37-year-old retired last summer after the Predators run to the Stanley Cup Final. He scored 18 goals and posted 42 points in 72 games last season, adding four assists in 20 playoff games.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports Fisher was content in retirement, but the Predators approached him to discuss a potential return. Predators general manager David Poile said team captain Roman Josi sat down with Fisher and helped recruit him back to the team.

He is expected to sign a one-year contract to play the remainder of the season, though Poile said the team has no timeline for his season debut. Fisher said he has no plans to play after the conclusion of this season.

This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!! https://t.co/ohP7zPtT1s — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 31, 2018

Fisher has 276 goals and 309 assists in 1,088 regular-season games over 17 seasons with the Ottawa Senators and Predators. He has 23 goals and 28 assists in 134 career playoff games.

He served as the Predators captain last season, taking over for Shea Weber. Roman Josi was named the team's new captain in September. Poile said Wednesday the team would not make any changes to their leadership group once Fisher returns.

Nashville has added centres Kyle Turris and Nick Bonino to their roster since Fisher last played. The team's website speculates Fisher and Bonino could serve and No. 3 and 3a down the middle on the team's depth chart behind Ryan Johansen and Turris once the Fisher returns.