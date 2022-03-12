One of the best to ever do it is calling it a career.

Dawn McEwen, longtime lead for Jennifer Jones, announced Saturday morning that she is retiring from the sport of curling.

I have an announcement ❤️👇 pic.twitter.com/MYdEOYKReu — Dawn McEwen OLY (@02ginger) March 12, 2022

"Believe it or not, I joined up with Jennifer Jones in 2007, and wow it has been a ride of a lifetime!" McEwen said in a statement on Twitter. "My curling career has truly been incredible and I have achieved things that I could only dream about as a little girl. I am full of gratitude, and I can peacefully say I am ready to hang up the curling shoes at the end of this season."

McEwen, 41, played with Jones for the past 16 seasons, capturing five Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles, two world championships, Olympic gold in 2014 as well as 15 Grand Slam wins. McEwen made a second Olympic appearance last month, missing the playoffs.

McEwen thanked her skip in her release.

"From the very beginning she taught me about work ethic, never giving up, having high expectations, and thinking outside the box searching to always be better," said McEwen.

In February of 2019, McEwen was named the greatest Canadian female lead of all-time after earning 18 our of 31 first-place votes as part of TSN's Greatest Canadian Curlers project.

Team Jones worked as a five-person this past season with Kaitlyn Lawes at third, Jocelyn Peterman at second, McEwen at lead and Lisa Weagle at alternate.