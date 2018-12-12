Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau left Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and is yet to re-enter after taking a hit from Radko Gudas.

Gaudreau slow to get up after taking a hit from Gudas... It looked like Gaudreau lost an edge at the worst time and got crunched between Gudas' lower half and the boards... ouch #Flames — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) December 13, 2018

According to TSN's Jermain Franklin, it looked like Gaudreau lost an edge at the worst time and got crunched between Gudas' lower half and the boards. He was slow to get up and exited the game.

In 31 games so far this season, Gaudreau has 12 goals and 27 assists.

Following their matchup against the Flyers, Calgary will be back in action Saturday in St. Paul against the Minnesota Wild.