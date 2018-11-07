Gaudreau, Monahan, Lindholm explain how they've been able to gel so quickly

The Calgary Flames have place forward Dillon Dube on the injured reserve list retroactive to Nov. 3 with an upper-body injury, the team announced.

.@MFradiology Injury Update: Dillon Dube (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 3. pic.twitter.com/INcGpXo5a8 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 7, 2018

The team recalled Anthony Peluso from the AHL's Stockton Heat to replace Dube on the 23-man roster. Dube is eligible to return Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.

According to multiple reports, Dube is in concussion protocol. In 14 games so far this season, he has zero goals and two assists.

The Flames (9-5-1) will be back in action Wednesday night when they take on the Anaheim Ducks (6-7-3) at the Honda Center.