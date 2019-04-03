Are the Flames getting the respect they deserve?

The Calgary Flames have recalled forward Dillon Dube from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

The 20-year-old has played in 23 games this season for the Flames and scored a goal and four assists with four penalty minutes.

He has also skated in 37 games for the Heat and produced 15 goals and 24 assists at the AHL level.

Dube was selected 56th overall in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft.