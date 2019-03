The Calgary Flames announced on Saturday they have signed seventh-round draft pick Dmitry Zavgorodniy to a three-year entry level contract.

The Flames selected Zavgorodniy 198th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old has played the last two seasons with the Rimouski Oceanic in the QMJHL. The Russian native has 28 goals and 36 assists in 67 games for the Oceanic this season.