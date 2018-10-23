The Calgary Flames will turn back to David Rittich between the pipes on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Rittich backstopped the Flames to a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday, turning aside 44 of 45 shots. Despite that, the 26-year-old admitted on Tuesday that even he was surprised to get the call in Montreal.

“Everyone knows my role on the team, so I thought it’s going to be Smitty who would play in Montreal," Rittich told the Calgary Sun. "But it’s me. I’m happy I get two games in a row.”

Rittich is 2-0 this season and has a .962 save percentage with a 1.30 goals-against average. Starter Mike Smith hasn't fared nearly as well, owning a 3-3 record with an .885 save percentage and a 3.38 GAA.

Flames head coach Bill Peters stressed Tuesday that despite Rittich's consecutive starts, Smith is still No. 1 on the depth chart.

"Smitty is going to be our starter," Peters said. "He’s going to play the bulk of games, and we have to keep him fresh throughout the year, and there is a plan in place in order to do that."

The Flames (5-3) sit second in the Pacific Division entering Tuesday's game, one point back of the Anaheim Ducks.