Florida Panthers star forward Aleksander Barkov will not be in the lineup Tuesday night because of a lower-body injury, the team announced.

#FlaPanthers captain Aleksander Barkov is out tonight (lower body). #FLAvsCHI — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 24, 2021

The 25-year-old took the ice for pre-game warmups but was a late scratch.

Barkov played just over 24 minutes of ice time in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording two assists.

He has 13 goals and 24 assists in 31 games so far this season. This is his eighth season in Florida after being selected No. 2 overall in 2013.