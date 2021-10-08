Aleksander Barkov is staying in South Florida for the long haul.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Florida Panthers have signed their 26-year-old captain to an eight-year extension worth $80 million.

Sasha Barkov extension is eight years x $10 M AAV with money fluctuating year to year. Over $70 M in signing bonuses@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 8, 2021

LeBrun notes that $70 million comes in signing bonuses with money fluctuating year to year.

The second overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Barkov heads into his ninth NHL season.

In 50 games last season, the Tampere, Finland native had 26 goals and 32 assists.

For his career, Barkov has scored 181 goals and 465 points in 529 games.

Internationally, Barkov has represented Finland on a number of occasions, including as part of the bronze medal-winning squad at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Alongside Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Panthers and the Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen, Barkov was one of the first three players named to Finland's squad for February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Barkov was set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

An official announcement is expected later on Friday.