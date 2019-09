The Florida Panthers announced Wednesday the team has signed veteran forward Troy Brouwer to a professional tryout.

#FlaPanthers have signed F Troy Brouwer to a professional tryout. Brouwer, 34, appeared in 75 regular season games last year for FLA recording 21 points (12-9-21). — Florida Panthers PR (@FlaPanthersPR) September 4, 2019

The 34-year-old spent last season with the Panthers, registering 12 goals and nine assists in 75 games.

Brouwer is a 13-year NHL veteran and has 181 goals and 181 assists in 838 career games.