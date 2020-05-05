The Florida Panthers announced Tuesday the team has agreed to terms with forward Grigori Denisenko on a three-year entry-level contract.

The Panthers drafted Denisenko 15th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old has been playing in the KHL in Russia.

"Grigori is an exciting, dynamic and highly skilled young forward who has been a top player on the international stage and served as captain of Team Russia at the World Juniors," Panthers GM Dale Tallon said. "We are thrilled for his bright future with the Panthers for years to come."

In 38 games with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv this season, Denisenko had six goals and 12 points.

He also had three goals and nine points over seven games at the 2020 World Juniors, captaining Russia to a silver medal.