The Florida Panthers locked up two of their restricted free agents on Thursday after buying out veteran Keith Yandle.

The Panthers signed forward Anthony Duclair to a three-year deal and reached a three-year, $7.98 million extension with defenceman Gustav Forsling. Forlsing will carry a cap hit of $2.66 million on the new deal, while details Duclair's deal carries a cap hit of $3 million, according to multiple reports.

Duclair, 25, scored 10 goals and posted 32 points in 43 games with the Panthers this season. A veteran of 396 NHL games, he has 89 goals and 194 points over the course of his career with the Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes and New York Rangers.

"Anthony brought great speed and skill to our club this season," said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. "We look forward to seeing him continue to be a creative playmaker for us on the ice and a valuable member of our community. We are thrilled to have him as a part of the Panthers family for years to come."

Forsling, 25, was claimed by the Panthers off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes in January. He posted five goals and 17 points in 43 games with the Panthers this season, adding one goal and two points in six playoff games.

"After joining the Panthers in January, Gustav had a career season setting personal records and establishing his defensive game to bolster our blueline," said Zito. "We are looking forward to watching him continue to develop his game with our club."

A fifth-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2014, Forsling has 13 goals and 44 points in 165 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Panthers.