Keith Yandle is headed for free agency.

The Florida Panthers have bought out the 34-year-old defenceman, who has two years remaining on his contract with a no-movement clause.

With Yandle carrying a cap hit of $6.35 million, the buyout will save the Panthers $4 million this season, but just $958,333 in 2022-23. It will also add a charge of $1.24 million in each of the following two years.

"We would like to extend a sincere thank you to Keith for all that he's contributed to the Florida Panthers organization and to the South Florida community over the past five seasons," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "While a decision of this kind is never an easy one to make, we believe that this shift is necessary as we look towards the 2021-22 season and our club's future."

Also on Thursday, the Panthers reached a three-year, $7.98 million extension with restricted free agent defenceman Gustav Forsling, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Yandle scored three goals and posted 27 points in 56 games this season, adding two assists in three playoff games. He spent the past five seasons with the Panthers, having signed a seven-year, $44.45 million with the team in 2016.

A fourth-round pick of the Phoenix Coyotes in 2005, Yandle currently owns the longest active ironman streak and sits second all-time with 922 consecutive games played. He could pass Doug Jarvis' record of 964 straight games played next season.

In 1,032 career games, Yandle has 102 goals and 600 points.