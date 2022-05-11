Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.

Coach Brunette says that Mason Marchment will be a game-time decision for Game 5 tonight. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 11, 2022

Marchment, 26, did not participate during Tuesday's morning skate and is dealing with a previous injury.

The 6-foot-4 winger registered 18 goals and 47 points in 54 regular season games and has a goal in four games during the post-season.

The Panthers used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate in Marchment's absence:

Panthers D pairs this morning same as Game 4



Chiarot-Ekblad

Forsling-Weegar

Montour Gudas



Bobrovsky

Knight — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 11, 2022

Verhaeghe - Barkov - Duclair

Huberdeau - Bennett - Giroux

Mamin - Lundell - Reinhart

Acciari - Luostarinen - Hornqvist

Chiarot - Ekblad

Forsling - Weegar

Montour - Gudas

Bobrovsky

Knight

