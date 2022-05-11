9h ago
Panthers F Marchment game-time decision for Game 5
Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Boston Bruins. Marchment, 26, did not participate during Tuesday's morning skate and is dealing with a previous injury.
TSN.ca Staff
The 6-foot-4 winger registered 18 goals and 47 points in 54 regular season games and has a goal in four games during the post-season.
The Panthers used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate in Marchment's absence:
Verhaeghe - Barkov - Duclair
Huberdeau - Bennett - Giroux
Mamin - Lundell - Reinhart
Acciari - Luostarinen - Hornqvist
Chiarot - Ekblad
Forsling - Weegar
Montour - Gudas
Bobrovsky
Knight