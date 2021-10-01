Hughes and Pettersson close to signing new contracts with Canucks

Florida Panthers defenceman Noah Juulsen was among 15 players placed on waivers Friday.

Juulsen, 24, appeared in five games last season for the Panthers after being claimed on waivers from the Montreal Canadiens in January. The native of Surrey, BC also appeared in four games for the Panthers' American Hockey League affiliate Syracuse Crunch.

Originally taken with the 26th overall selection of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips, Juulsen has appeared in a total of 48 NHL games over three seasons with the Habs and Panthers. He has two goals and six assists for his career.

The Panthers also waived goaltender Samuel Montembeault and forward Zac Dalpe.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were the only Canadian team to place a player on waivers Friday in forward Teemu Kivihalme. The 26-year-old defenceman has never played in an NHL game.

The San Jose Sharks waived former first-round pick Nick Merkley and defenceman Jaycob Megna.

The full list of players placed on waivers Friday is as follows: Alex Lyon (CAR), Benjamin Gleason (DAL), Joel L'Esperance (DAL), Zac Dalpe (FLA), Noah Juulsen (FLA), Samuel Montembeault (FLA), Kevin Czuczman (MIN), Joe Hicketts (MIN), Dakota Mermis (MIN), Mason Shaw (MIN), Taylor Fedun (PIT), Jayden Halbgewachs (SJ), Joel Kellman (SJ), Jaycob Megna (SJ), Nick Merkley (SJ), Teemu Kivihalme (TOR).

All players placed on waivers Thursday cleared Friday.