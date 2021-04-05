The Florida Panthers have re-signed forward Mason Marchment to a one-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old has two goals and five assists over 22 games this season with the Panthers, his first full season in the NHL.

"Mason has taken full advantage of his opportunity this season and we are pleased to have signed him to a contract extension," said general manager Bill Zito. "In his first full NHL season, he has proven himself to be a versatile forward who provides our team with a combination of size, skill, and character. We are excited for Mason to take the next step in his career with our organization."

Marchment played four games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. Florida acquired the Canadian from Toronto at last year's Trade Deadline.