The Florida Panthers have signed goalie Sergei Bobrovsky the team announced Monday.

It is a seven-year deal worth $10 million per season according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 30-year-old recorded a .913 save percentage and a 2.58 GAA with 37 wins in 62 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets this past season. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, Bobrovsky posted a .925 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA with six wins in 10 games.

After going undrafted, Bobrovsky started his NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010. The Russian goaltender was traded to the Blue Jackets in 2012 for a package of draft picks. Bobrovsky has two all-star appearances and two Vezina Trophy’s.

Bobrovsky is coming off a four-year, $29.7 million contract.

Bobrovsky has a career .919 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA with 255 wins in 457 career NHL games.