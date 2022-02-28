Petteri Lindbohm is returning to the National Hockey League.

Fresh off of helping Finland win a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, the 28-year-old defenceman has inked a deal with the Florida Panthers. Lindbohm must still clear waivers to join the team's active roster.

A native of Helsinki, Lindbohm was a sixth-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and appeared in 40 games over three seasons for the team from 2014 to 2017. He notched two goals and an assist in his time in the NHL.

Lindbohm had been playing for Jokerit of the Kontinental Hockey League this past season.

During Finland's run to Olympic gold, Lindbohm had a pair of assists over six games. He was also a member of Finland's gold medal-winning squad at the 2019 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Slovakia.