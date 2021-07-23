1h ago
Panthers to acquire Reinhart from Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres are trading forward Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Confirming @FriedgeHNIC’s report that Sam Reinhart is being traded to the Florida Panthers.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 24, 2021
Reinhart, 25, played in 54 games for the Sabres during the regular season and matched his career-high with 25 goals. He also added 15 assists for a total of 40 points.
The deal ends a seven-year run for Reinhart in Buffalo after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. Over those seven seasons, Reinhart has a total of 134 goals and 161 assists in 454 regular season games. His best season came in 2018-19 when he
scored 22 goals and added 43 assists while playing in all 82 games.
Reinhart signed a one-year, $5.2 million deal as a restricted free agent last October.
More to follow.