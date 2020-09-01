Panthers to name Zito next GM

The Florida Panthers will name Bill Zito as their next general manager, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli.

The Panthers will make the announcement on Wednesday.

Bill Zito will be the next GM of the #FlaPanthers, announcement coming on Wednesday.



Most recently assistant GM with #CBJ, Zito is a former player agent with a sharp mind and a no-nonsense style and approach. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 2, 2020

Zito has been an assistant general manager with the Columbus Blue Jackets since 2015.

Dale Tallon had served as Florida's GM from 2010 to 2016 and then again from 2017 to last month when he mutually parted ways with the franchise.