1h ago
Panthers to name Zito next GM
The Florida Panthers will name Bill Zito as their next general manager, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli. The Panthers will make the announcement on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Zito has been an assistant general manager with the Columbus Blue Jackets since 2015.
Dale Tallon had served as Florida's GM from 2010 to 2016 and then again from 2017 to last month when he mutually parted ways with the franchise.