The Florida Panthers will be parting ways with general manager Dale Tallon on Monday after missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Tallon, whose contract expired after this season, was informed of the decision on Sunday.

Expect an official announcement around 8 a.m. ET. Tallon's contract was up. He was informed Sunday the team would part ways with him. Panthers team president Matt Caldwell will conduct a full GM search. https://t.co/lzsgjc0Ojr — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) August 10, 2020

The Panthers were eliminated in the qualifying round on Friday, falling in four games by the New York Islanders after sitting 10th in the standings when the regular season was halted.

Tallon has spent the past 10 years with Florida, seeing the Panthers reach the postseason just twice during his tenure and never advancing past the first round. He served as general manager from 2010-2016, then was elevated to president of hockey operations but took back the the general manager role in 2018 from Tom Rowe.

Team president Matt Caldwell will conduct the search for the team's new general manager.

More details to follow.