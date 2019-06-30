The Florida Panthers have traded goalie James Reimer to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for goalie Scott Darling and a sixth round draft pick.

Reimer has been with the Panthers for the past three seasons, and finished last year with a 13-12-5 with a 3.09 goals against average and .900 save percentage.

The 31-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at $3.4 million per season.

Darling has two years left on his contract at $4.1 million with the Panthers placing him on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

So CAR gets Reimer for Scott Darling and a sixth-round pick, which means FLA has to assume the buyout on Darling as part of the transaction. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 30, 2019

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported the Panthers will end up with a net cap savings of $2.17 million and $1.07 million next season as part of the deal.