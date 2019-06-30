31m ago
Panthers trade Reimer to Hurricanes for Darling, sixth round pick
TSN.ca Staff
The Florida Panthers have traded goalie James Reimer to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for goalie Scott Darling and a sixth round draft pick.
Reimer has been with the Panthers for the past three seasons, and finished last year with a 13-12-5 with a 3.09 goals against average and .900 save percentage.
The 31-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at $3.4 million per season.
Darling has two years left on his contract at $4.1 million with the Panthers placing him on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.
TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported the Panthers will end up with a net cap savings of $2.17 million and $1.07 million next season as part of the deal.