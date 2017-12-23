Florida State says Delaware State did meet NCAA requirements that allow the Seminoles to count their victory against the FCS team toward bowl eligibility.

Questions about whether the Seminoles had indeed reached six countable wins were raised by fans who analyzed data on athletic scholarships provided by Delaware State and posted the findings on the website Reddit. The analysis found the school had failed use 90 percent of its football scholarship funds, which is required for an FCS team to be countable toward FBS bowl eligibility.

Florida State released a statement Friday night saying the information posted was incomplete and failed to account for "a long-standing NCAA rule interpretation that permits institutions to use academic scholarships and other forms of non-athletic institutional aid received by student-athletes in the computation."