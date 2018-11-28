The Philadelphia Flyers continued making changes on Wednesday, firing assistant general manager Chris Pryor and assistant coach Gord Murphy.

The moves come just two days after president Paul Holgrem fired general manager Ron Hextall. Holmgrem said Tuesday the team's next general manager would decide the fate of head coach Dave Hakstol.

"The Flyers organization has relieved Chris Pryor of his duties as Director of Player Personnel and Assistant General Manager. In addition, in close consultation with Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol, Gord Murphy has been relieved of his duties as assistant coach," Holgrem said in a release Wednesday. "I would like to thank Chris for his dedication to the franchise and contributions over the last 20 years. Likewise, we thank Gord Murphy for serving behind the bench for the last five seasons and helping grow and develop our young core of defensemen.

"We do not anticipate any further personnel moves in the near term."

Pryor had served as assistant general manager since 2016 and had been a member of the Flyers organization since 1999, when he first served as a pro scout.

Murphy was hired by the Flyers in 2014 and worked specifically on the team's defence.

Also on Wednesday, the Flyers placed goaltender Calvin Pickard on waivers. He was claimed by the team prior to the season and posted a 4-2-2 record with a .863 save percentage in 11 contests.